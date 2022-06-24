Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Sahith Theegala in the second round at the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Theegala finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under with Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, John Huh, and Martin Laird; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; and Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Sahith Theegala's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Theegala had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Theegala hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Theegala's 97 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.