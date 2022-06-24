  • Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Sahith Theegala in the second round at the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala makes birdie on No. 13 at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.