Ryan Palmer putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his round tied for 78th at even par; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 8th at 7 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Ryan Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.