Ryan Brehm finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 110th at 2 over; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 8th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Brehm's 88 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Brehm hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Brehm had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Brehm's 104 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Brehm hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 17th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.