Ryan Armour shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Armour's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Armour hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Armour hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 17th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Armour had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.