Russell Knox shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Russell Knox hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 139th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knox had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Knox's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Knox missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.