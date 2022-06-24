Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Sabbatini's 127 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Sabbatini had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Sabbatini's 95 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.