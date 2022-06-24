Strong putting brings Rory McIlroy an even-par round two of the Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under with Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; and Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Rory McIlroy had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, McIlroy's 106 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McIlroy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.