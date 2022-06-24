Roger Sloan putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Roger Sloan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Roger Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Sloan hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Sloan chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Sloan's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Sloan hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.