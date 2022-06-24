Robert Streb shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Robert Streb hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 44th at 2 under; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 8th at 7 under.

On the par-4 third, Streb's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Streb chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Streb's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Streb had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.