Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Fowler's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Fowler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fowler at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Fowler had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
