Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Fowler's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Fowler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fowler at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Fowler had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.