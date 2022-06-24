Richy Werenski shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Richy Werenski hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 152nd at 11 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Werenski's his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Werenski's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 5 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.