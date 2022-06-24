-
Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Malnati rolls in 20-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Peter Malnati makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 50th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Malnati hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Malnati's 166 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Malnati got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Malnati's 126 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 4 under for the round.
