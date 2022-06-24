Paul Barjon shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Paul Barjon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Barjon had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

Barjon tee shot went 213 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Barjon to even-par for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Barjon chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Barjon hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 3 under for the round.