  • Paul Barjon shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Paul Barjon makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Paul Barjon makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Paul Barjon makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.