Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Patton Kizzire hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 23rd at 4 under; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kizzire had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kizzire's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.