Patrick Flavin shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Flavin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Flavin finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 third, Flavin's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

Flavin got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Flavin's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Flavin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to 1 over for the round.