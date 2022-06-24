Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 1st at 9 under with Harris English; Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 14th, Cantlay's 114 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Cantlay hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Cantlay had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.