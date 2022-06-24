Nick Watney shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Nick Watney hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

Watney tee shot went 208 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 1 under for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Watney's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.