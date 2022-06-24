Nick Hardy shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Nick Hardy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 2nd at 9 under with Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, and Cam Davis; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hardy hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Hardy had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hardy's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Hardy had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hardy to 5 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hardy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hardy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 5 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 6 under for the round.