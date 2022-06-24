Nate Lashley putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Nate Lashley chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Lashley hit his 254 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lashley hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.