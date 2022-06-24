  • Morgan Hoffmann shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Morgan Hoffmann makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Morgan Hoffmann makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.