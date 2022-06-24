Morgan Hoffmann shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Morgan Hoffmann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffmann finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Hoffmann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.

Hoffmann got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoffmann had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hoffmann hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffmann to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Hoffmann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.

After a 233 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hoffmann chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hoffmann hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hoffmann chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to even for the round.