Mito Pereira putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Mito Pereira hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Mito Pereira's 100 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pereira had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Pereira's 83 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 6 under for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 5 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 6 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Pereira's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.