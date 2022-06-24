Michael Thorbjornsen putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Michael Thorbjornsen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thorbjornsen finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Michael Thorbjornsen chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Thorbjornsen to 1 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Thorbjornsen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Thorbjornsen at 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thorbjornsen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thorbjornsen to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thorbjornsen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thorbjornsen to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green eighth, Thorbjornsen suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Thorbjornsen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thorbjornsen to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Thorbjornsen's 106 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thorbjornsen to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Thorbjornsen had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thorbjornsen to 5 under for the round.