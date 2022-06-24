Michael Gligic shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Michael Gligic hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Gligic's 99 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 57-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gligic had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Gligic's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Gligic's tee shot went 174 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Gligic hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gligic's 148 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.