Max McGreevy shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Max McGreevy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

McGreevy got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McGreevy's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.