Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Maverick McNealy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 113th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, McNealy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

McNealy hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, McNealy missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left McNealy to even-par for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 14th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th McNealy hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

McNealy missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.