Matthias Schwab shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Matthias Schwab hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Schwab had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.