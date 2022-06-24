  • Matthew Wolff putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff drives par-4 green to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.