Matthew Wolff putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Matthew Wolff hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Matthew Wolff had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Wolff hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Wolff hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.