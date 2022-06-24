Matthew NeSmith putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Matthew NeSmith hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under with Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; and Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Matthew NeSmith had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.