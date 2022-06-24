Matt Wallace shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Matt Wallace hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Wallace hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Wallace's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Wallace hit his 270 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.