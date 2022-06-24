Martin Trainer putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day in 150th at 8 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 14th, Martin Trainer's 90 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 over for the round.

Trainer tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 3 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

Trainer hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.