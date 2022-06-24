Martin Laird shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Martin Laird hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under with Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, and John Huh; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; and Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Laird chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

Laird hit his tee shot 303 yards to the native area on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Laird's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.