Mark Hubbard delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Travelers Championship

Mark Hubbard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hubbard finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Mark Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hubbard's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hubbard had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 6 under for the round.