Marc Leishman shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 81st at even par; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Leishman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Leishman at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Leishman's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Leishman's tee shot went 175 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Leishman had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.