  • Marc Leishman shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman's near ace leads to birdie at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.