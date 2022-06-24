Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Mackenzie Hughes had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hughes hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hughes hit an approach shot from 238 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hughes's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.