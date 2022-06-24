Luke List posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the second round of the Travelers Championship

Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. List finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Luke List missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Luke List to even for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left List to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, List hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.