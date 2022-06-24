  • Luke List posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the second round of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Luke List makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

