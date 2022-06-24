Luke Donald shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Luke Donald hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 30th at 3 under; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 8th at 7 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Donald at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Donald's 101 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Donald's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.