Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Lucas Glover hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 12th, Glover's 93 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Glover's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Glover had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.