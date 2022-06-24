Lee Hodges posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the second round of the Travelers Championship

Lee Hodges hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under with Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, and Martin Laird; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 10 under; and Harris English, Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hodges chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Hodges had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hodges's 90 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.