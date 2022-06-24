Lanto Griffin shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Lanto Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.