Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Hickok had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hickok's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 17th hole, Hickok had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hickok's 120 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hickok had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hickok missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hickok to 1 under for the round.