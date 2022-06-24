Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 111th at 2 over; K.H. Lee, Harris English, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, and Nick Hardy are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Aphibarnrat had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Aphibarnrat's 83 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.