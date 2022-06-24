-
Kevin Tway shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Tway throws a dart to set up birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Kevin Tway makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Rory McIlroy, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 7th at 7 under.
Tway got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Tway chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Tway chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
