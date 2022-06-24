Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Streelman hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 under for the round.