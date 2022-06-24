Kevin Kisner shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 2nd at 9 under with Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kisner hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Kisner hit an approach shot from 260 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kisner's 147 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.