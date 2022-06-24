Strong putting brings Kelly Kraft an even-par round two of the Travelers Championship

Kelly Kraft hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Kelly Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Kelly Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Kraft chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft hit his tee shot 296 yards to the native area on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.