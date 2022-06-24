Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 12th at 6 under; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, and K.H. Lee are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mitchell had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.