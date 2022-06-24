Keegan Bradley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 44th at 2 under; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, and Nick Hardy are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Martin Laird, and Lee Hodges are tied for 8th at 7 under.

Bradley got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 13th, Bradley hit his 99 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.