K.H. Lee shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 3rd at 8 under with Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, and J.T. Poston; Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Nick Hardy, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Lee Hodges, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 6 under for the round.