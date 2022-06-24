Justin Lower finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Justin Lower hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Lower got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lower's 198 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.