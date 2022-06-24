  • Joshua Creel putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Joshua Creel makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Joshua Creel dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Joshua Creel makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.