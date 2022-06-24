Joshua Creel putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship

In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Joshua Creel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Creel finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Nick Hardy, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Seamus Power, J.T. Poston, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Matthew NeSmith, Charles Howell III, Sahith Theegala, John Huh, and Martin Laird are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Joshua Creel got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joshua Creel to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Creel hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Creel's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Creel had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creel to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Creel's 98 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.